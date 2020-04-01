GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cascades Verdae confirmed that one of their skilled nursing residents tested positive for the coronavirus, and are currently in isolation.
According to a press release from the retirement community, the resident was tested on March 28, and had just recently received their results.
“We believe we have done everything in our control to prevent and prepare for this situation," Cory Hoots, Cascades Verdae’s Executive Director said. "Unfortunately, and despite the significant measures we have taken, we have had a skilled nursing resident test positive. We believe no one else has contracted it."
The individual is currently isolating, and the retirement center says they're following appropriate and established protocols to continue the individual's care.
Cascades Verdae says they've been adhering to guidelines from national, state and local authorities and have already been following preparations in place.
These preparations include the increase of stock levels of preventative materials like N95 and surgical masks, eye protection, hand sanitizers, and disinfectants.They are also screening their residents daily.
Cascades Verdae staff members are also screened prior to starting their daily shift. Employees have been provided additional paid sick leave, as well, to ensure against being required to come to work.
Non-essential visitations have been halted, while essential visitors are being screened prior to entry and required to wear a mask while inside the community.
Other adjustments the retirement community have made are:
- Group activities, events, and wellness functions were not being conducted.
- Wellness and social activities are being provided that are one-on-one.
- Group dining and bar services had been replaced with take-out and delivery services directly to residents’ homes
"We are committed to taking the best care possible of the seniors we care for," Hoots said.
