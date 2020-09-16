GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Rotary Club of Greenville the organization will host its second annual Happy Feet shoe drive to benefit children at Alexander Elementary School.
The shoe drive will take place on Saturday September 19, 2020 from at the Shoe Department at 6134 White Horse Road.
Between 8 and 10 a.m., Rotary Club members and volunteers will be at the store to greet the students and families from Alexander Elementary School as the children each pick out a new pair of shoes.
The shoes have been prepaid for with donations from Rotarians of The Rotary Club of Greenville.
“This is the second year The Rotary Club of Greenville has adopted Alexander Elementary, Title One School,” the club said in a news release. “We are committed to bettering the lives of the children, families and staff of Alexander Elementary by providing holiday meal boxes, read to students, student mentoring, monthly teacher appreciation events, and field trips and provide books for the library.”
Learn about volunteer and donation opportunities at www.Greenvillerotary.org .
