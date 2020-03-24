GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Organizers said Tuesday the 16th Annual Reedy River Duck Derby has been rescheduled for July 11. The Rotary Club of Greenville said the decision was made after consulting with the Greenville city officials.
“We know the Reedy River Duck Derby will bring so much enjoyment to the community after this period of social distancing ends, as well as continue to raise funds for some very deserving charities in our community that change the lives of many families,” said Wendy Green, President of the Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville, in a news release.
To anyone who has already adopted a duck, official said that duck’s number will still be entered into the race on July 11. A single duck adoption is $10, a five-duck “Quack Pack” is available for $30 until April 15. Ducks can be adopted online at www.duckrace.com/greenville. Local charities earn a percentage of each duck adopted under their name. To support a charity team select the Team Tab at the top of the page.
In addition, the Rotary Club of the Reedy River said they are providing financial help to several local organizations amid the coronavirus outbreak. Those charities include: Interfaith Hospitality Network, part of United Ministries, to Harvest Hope Food Bank and to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. The contributions are made possible from the funds raised from last year’s Duck Derby.
