GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Scottish Games Board of Directors said the annual Great Scot Parade and the Greenville Scottish Games have been canceled for this year.
The parade is held annually in downtown Greenville and the games at Furman University.
Below is the full statement:
This has been a trying time for all of us as we adjust our lives to cope with the COVID-19 virus. Our Board of Directors’ priority is always to consider the health and well being of all of those who enjoy, and participate in, the Greenville Scottish Games. We have worked with and taken direction from Furman University and our government officials to make a well-informed decision.
It is with much regret that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Great Scot! Parade on Friday, May 22nd in downtown Greenville and the 2020 Greenville Scottish Games on Saturday, May 23rd at Furman University.
With a true patriot spirit, we will march forward. The Greenville Scottish Games will come out on the other side of these difficult times stronger than ever. We have already begun planning for an incredible event for May of 2021 and we hope you make plans to join us. In the meantime, please be safe and take care of your families and your friends as we navigate through this storm.
Yours aye,
Greenville Scottish Games Board of Directors
