GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced Wednesday that the TD Convention Center will be renamed the Greenville Convention Center. The facility is owned by the city and brings nearly half a million visitors to hundreds of events annually.
Mayor Knox White said the city opted not to pursue another corporate naming sponsor because Greenville itself is a growing brand making a name for itself across the country as a great place to visit, do business and live.
“As we looked at the reach and impact that this facility has as a draw for major events such as the 2018 Bassmaster Classic, as a favorite site for national political rallies and host to many of our communities’ international corporations, we decided that our focus needs to be on supporting the Greenville brand,” White said in a news release.
Greenville recently invested approximately $2 million for a facelift of the meeting room complex and to improve the parking lots at the venue, located off SC 291 near I-385. An additional $1.35 million is budgeted for further capital improvements over the next 12 months.
“The building opened in 1964 as the new Textile Hall, and the textile shows and industry are a proud part of this region’s heritage,” White added in the news release. “Today the facility continues to bring people here from around the world. It’s long overdue, but we’re proud to finally include Greenville in its name.”
