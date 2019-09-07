(FOX Carolina) -- Greenville's four-day food, wine and music festival known as euphoria is looking for volunteers during September 19-22.
“Euphoria is a small, non-profit festival, so volunteers are vital to our success,” says euphoria Executive Director Morgan Allen.
“We rely on the dedication of our volunteers and community partners to put on nearly 40 events in four days. It’s a huge undertaking and we couldn’t do it without them.”
Officials say all volunteers must be at least 21-years-old and will receive a T-shirt and an invitation to an all-inclusive party on Sept. 24.
Volunteers are eligible for other perks, such as a free brunch!
Available volunteer positions include:
- Welcoming Committee (assist with check-in and questions from attendees)
- Decor Team (help with linens and table top decor)
- Event Team (handle various tasks throughout the event, including set-up, bussing and clean-up, tear down, etc.)
- Culinary Support (help out-of-town chefs plate and serve food)
- Beverage Support Team (replenish ice & cups, assist at beverage stations)
More information on the festival can be found here Sign Up Genius.
MORE NEWS
'This ain't your mother's marijuana': Surgeon General warns pregnant women and youth about pot risks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.