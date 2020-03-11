GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program focuses on refurbishing donated vehicles from GEICO, and delivering them to individuals, families or organizations who need a helping hand.
Wednesday, Greenville's John Harris Auto and its employees gifted a refurbished Jeep to New Foundations Home for Children - a nonprofit organization serving children in the Upstate with residential care programs for children and teens.
The employees volunteered their time and labor to make the car looking and feeling good as new. Enterprise also had a hand in providing a donation to the recipients.
"It’s encouraging, inspiring," CEO of New Fountations Home for Children, Steve Dean said." Anytime someone does something like this and gives up themselves and their time, it really is a far reaching effect - not just in helping the children, but in truly encouraging others to pitch in and help"
John Harris, owner of the auto shop, says this kind of thing is not something they typically get to do, but is happy they now have the opportunity to give back.
"It’s not something we we have been able to do before but now by pertaining up with GEICO and the National Auto Body Council we are able to do so," Harris said.
