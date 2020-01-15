GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville's future is about to get a little brighter with the addition of more than 100 LED streetlights downtown.
Starting at 7 a.m., crews will begin swapping out the 40-year-old mercury lights on Main Street between North and Coffee Streets. It's the first of a four-part plan to update the lighting all the way down to Broad Street.
City officials say there won't be any road closures during the project, but some parking spots will be blocked off on the block as workers swap out the lights.
The new LED lights will match the ones already installed in the 200 block of Main Street. They are brighter are more efficient than the mercury lights.
The project is expected to take five to eight weeks.
