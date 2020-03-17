GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville’s Mayor, Knox White, issued a citywide state of emergency Tuesday, asking all restaurants and bars to close indoor eating areas and only offer curbside and drive-thru services.
The decision is aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“It is not yet widespread in our community, but according to health professionals, it’s just a matter of time,” White said in a news release. “Social distancing is the absolute strategy according to physicians. Local leaders have the power to influence citizens and we must limit person-to-person interaction. We must take action that’s proven to be effective in prevention.”
North Carolina’s governor issued the same directive concerning all restaurants in that state earlier in the day.
