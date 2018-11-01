Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The equipment necessary to keep the ice rink on Main is set to arrive this coming week, by November 6th. United Community Bank Ice on Main installation is expected to be underway by 10 a.m on Tuesday. The crews will hook up hoses to chiller and fill the rink with water the rest of the week.
It takes a 200 ton air cooled refrigerator and 4,000 gallons of water to construct the downtown Greenville ice rink. Once the ice rink is installed, sunlight, ambient temperature, humidity, and wind play key roles in maintaining skate able conditions.
To facilitate the construction, the section of Main Street between Court Street and Broad Street will be closed 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6th.
The season will run through Monday, January 21st. Admission is $10 per adult, $8 per child (ages 4-12).
For more details, visit www.IceOnMain.com.
