GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville’s own R&B star, Peabo Bryson, has canceled his upcoming performance at the Peace Center and the singer recovers from a heart attack.
Per FOX News, the singer known for “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World,” and other hits suffered a mild heart attack on Saturday morning and was hospitalized.
Bryson’s May 16 concert at the Peace Center has been canceled due to his medical issued.
The Peace Center said ticket holders will automatically receive refunds based on their method of payment.
The Peace Center hopes to re-schedule another Bryson performance again soon.
