GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate has taken a few hits of severe weather recently, but through the debris and downed trees, people are finding ways to repair and rebuild not just their own homes, but lend a helping hand to each other as well.
One example of this: the Greenville Public Works Department.
Late Sunday night, the City of Greenville shared a photo of two of their crew members clearing up debris in front of a home in Simpsonville, lending a hand to help out a town hit hard by the storms.
"A huge shoutout to our Public Works Department for stepping up to help our neighbors in Simpsonville after a week of bad weather left an unbearable amount of debris to be cleaned up! We’re all in this together!" the caption reads.
In front of the home, lots of debris can be seen, and trees that had fallen were already cut up into logs. One worker is inspecting the area, while the other mans a bulldozer.
Of course, the appropriate hashtags were appended to the post: #yeahTHATgreenville, #greenvillesc, and #simpsonvillesc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.