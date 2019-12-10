GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville’s own Stax Omega Diner made in onto Food Network’s list of 50 States of Diners.
Stax Omega, which is located off Orchard Park Drive in Greenville, got the nod as Best Diner in South Carolina.
“The food network went to all 50 states and chose the most notable diner in each state, and we are proud to tell you they chose us to represent South Carolina,” said Stax spokesman George Koumoustiotis in a news release.
Koumoustiotis’ father founded the diner in 1988.
According to the Food Network mention, the restaurant's "16-page menu offers something for everyone.”
The listing also touts Stax Omega’s herb-infused extra-virgin olive oil, which is “imported from the Koumoustiotis family farm in Sparta, Greece.”
Overall, the Greenville restaurant was ranked 14th on the list.
Click here to read the full list.
MORE NEWS - Elementary school assignment asks kids to 'set your price for a slave'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.