Greenville, S.C (Fox Carolina) - City of Greenville officials would like residents to be aware of some upcoming road closures.
Field Street, from Augusta to Markley will be closed from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 25th and Friday, October 26th, for Home Run for Healthy Kids. For more information on these two closures, visit Junior League of Greenville.
Saturday, October 27th, the following streets will be closed for the Spinx Run Fest:
Swamp Rabbit Marathon (7:30 a.m. start), Run Town USA Half Marathon (7:30 a.m. start) & Downtown 10K (8 a.m. start) - roads to be partially or fully closed:
- Field Street
- S. Markley Street
- S. Main Street
- N. Calhoun Street
- Perry Avenue
- Rhett Street
- River Street
- Richardson Street
- Townes Street
- E. Park Avenue
- Atlas Street
- Henrietta Street
- East Avenue
- Laurens Road
- Richland Way
- Lakehurst Street
- Woodland Way
- Woodland Way Circle
- Ridgeland Drive
- Furman College Way
- Reedy View Drive
- E. Bramlett Road
Big Punkin 5K (8:15 a.m. start) - roads to be partially or fully closed:
- Field Street
- S. Markley Street
- S. Main Street
- N. Calhoun Street
- Perry Avenue
- Rhett Street
- River Street
- W. Broad Street
- E. Broad Street
- Falls Street
- Japanese Dogwood
Visit http://greenvillesc.gov/1564/Spinx-Run-Traffic-Notice. For more information about the event, call 864-423-1482, email Kerrie Sijon or visit Spinx Run Fest.
The same Saturday, October 27th, Buist Avenue, from Robinson to Townes and Moultrie Street, from Edisto to West Faris will be closed for neighborhood block parties, starting around 4 p.m.
Due to the Spinx Run Fest their will be many Greenlink detours, delays, and trolley cancellations.
The Arts West and Augusta trolley routes are cancelled from 6 p.m. on Friday, October 26 through 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 28. Additionally, the start of trolley service will be delayed until noon on Saturday, October 27 and the Heart of Main and Top of Main routes will be serviced by a "Main Street Combo" route.
Greenlink will be unable to service the following fixed route stops from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 27:
- Green Ave & Vardry St – Route 4
- Rhett St & N Markley St – Routes 2, 4, 6
- River St & Falls Park Drive – Routes 2, 4, 6, 10
- River St & Rhett St – Routes 6, 10
- Augusta St & Main St – Routes 10
- Augusta St & Field St – Routes 10
- Augusta St & University St – Route 10
- Augusta St & Dunbar St – Route 10
- Richardson St & Buncombe St – Routes 12, 11
- N Main St & Elford St – Route 12
- Townes St & W Elford St – Routes 12, 11
- N Main St & W Park – Route 12
- W Park & N Main St – Routes 12, 11
- E Park Ave & Oakwood Ave – Route 12
- E Park Ave & Atlas St – Route 12
- W Park & N Main St – Route 11
- Pendleton St & S Main St – Route 2
- Pendleton St & N Calhoun St – Route 2
- Pendleton St & N Leach St – Route 2
- Green Ave & Vardry St – Route 4
- Green Ave & Garlington Ave – Route 4
- Green Ave & Dunbar Street – Route 4
- Anderson St & Vardry St – Route 6
- Anderson St & Pendleton St – Route 6
- Anderson Rd & Dunbar St – Route 6
