GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - With 81 days until Christmas, the Salvation Army is already gearing up to help families in need.
The organization says they're anticipating an even higher volume of need due to the resurgence of the pandemic. So, they're asking the community to give back as early as possible.
Greenville's Salvation Army social services director Lauren Stephens says they've been hard at work throughout the pandemic.
"Need actually knows no season at all," Stephens said.
So far, the Salvation Army reports they've provided over 57,000 meals, more than 800 food boxes, and they've exceeded $506,000 in rental assistance. As thousands of families struggle with impacts of pandemic poverty, the organization asks everyone to help those in need to overcome the threat of eviction this holiday season.
They estimate they'll need close to $250,000 to help with this.
"There has been a larger uptick in folks telling us that they have not been able to make their rental or utility payments, because they had to miss ten days of work due to having to quarantine because of a suspected COVID-19 case in their children or of an actual one," Stephens said.
Stephens says the shelter has been at max capacity as well. And they expect to stay full. You can give food, clothes, and toiletries.
You can help by enlisting in Love's Army, volunteering or donating at Red Kettles, distributing Angel Tree gifts, or by giving digitally. Click here for more information.
