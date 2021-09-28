GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is preparing to say goodbye to the Wings of the City art exhibit.
The collection of nine bronze sculptures by world-renowned Mexican artist Jorge Marín have been on display throughout Falls Park and downtown Greenville since April and will be gone on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Greenville was the first city on the east coast to host the exhibition, according to organizers.
On Monday, Greenville Mayor Knox White held a farewell event for exhibit.
