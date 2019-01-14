Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Orkin LLC released their Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list Monday, five cities moved into the top 50 this year.
Greenville, SC, rose seven positions, entering the top 20 at #18, the previous spot being #25 in 2017, Orkin released to media.
The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2017 – November 30, 2018. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
1. Baltimore
26. Houston (-9)
2. Washington, D.C.
27. Denver (+1)
3. Chicago
28. Milwaukee (+1)
4. Los Angeles
29. Miami (+8)
5. Columbus, Ohio
30. St. Louis (+5)
6. New York (+2)
31. Charleston, W.Va.
7. Cincinnati (-1)
32. Lansing, Mich. (new to list)
8. Detroit (-1)
33. Syracuse, N.Y.
9. Atlanta (+4)
34. Phoenix (-7)
10. Philadelphia (+2)
35. Tampa, Fla. (+14)
11. Cleveland-Akron (+3)
36. Greensboro, N.C. (+10)
12. San Francisco (-3)
37. Omaha, Neb. (+2)
13. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (+2)
38. Boston (-6)
14. Indianapolis (-3)
39. Seattle (-3)
15. Dallas (-5)
40. Las Vegas (+5)
16. Norfolk, Va. (+2)
41. Orlando, Fla. (new to list)
17. Richmond, Va. (-1)
42. Davenport, Iowa (new to list)
18. Greenville, S.C. (+7)
43. Hartford, Conn. (-13)
19. Charlotte, N.C.
44. Cedar Rapids, Iowa (-4)
20. Grand Rapids, Mich. (+3)
45. Dayton, Ohio (-11)
21. Buffalo, N.Y. (-1)
46. Honolulu (-3)
22. Knoxville, Tenn. (-1)
47. Flint, Mich. (-9)
23. Nashville, Tenn. (-1)
48. Ft. Wayne, Ind. (new to list)
24. Champaign, Ill. (+2)
49. San Diego (-8)
25. Pittsburg (-1)
50. Youngstown, Ohio (new to list)
"Bed bugs are the number one urban pest in many cities today," said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist. "They are master hitchhikers, so no one is immune. Sanitation has nothing to do with prevention: from public transit to five-star resorts, bed bugs have been and can be found everywhere humans are."
Here are proactive tips Orkin recommends for homeowners and travelers:
- Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.
- Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.
- Inspect all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home. This is a common way for bed bugs to be introduced into homes.
- Dry potentially infested bed linens, curtains and stuffed animals on the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric
