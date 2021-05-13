GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville County Schools (GCS) says it will allow all employees to opt out of mask usage following the CDC's announcement that fully-vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or social distance in most settings.
According to the Director of Media Relations Tim Waller, GCS is giving its nearly 10,000 employees the opportunity to opt out of wearing a mask. Waller also says that employees will be provided an opt out form to be completed and returned to their supervisors.
Waller says the School District is maintaining its current prohibitions against visitors in the building during the day. He also says existing exceptions, such as IEP meetings, should be set up for 6 feet of social distancing.
Individuals attending evening events (including athletics) are asked to wear a mask unless they are fully vaccinated says Waller. He goes on to say this will be done on an honor system, and visitors will not be asked to provide proof of vaccination.
Waller also mentions that all protocols for summer programs will be announced before the start of programs on June 7.
