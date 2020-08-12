GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville superintendent Burke Royster since the governors demand that DHEC release case numbers is something they were already planning to do as a district.
“If we are advised that a student has tested positive, the first thing that would happen – the first thing we would do – is notify the family of every student in that class,“ he said.
Royster says names will not be released to protect identities, but they will inform parents if their child could have been exposed or not based on DHEC criteria.
“At no time was your child within 6 feet of that child for 15 minutes or more,“ Royster said, as an example of what they might say to parents based on DHEC exposure guidelines.
The next step would be a post on the schools website to inform all parents of the student body.
“Now, if you’ve been inside that 6 feet, the notification will be asking you to quarantine,“ Royster said.
Then it’s up to DHEC criteria once again for how long the students quarantine lasts. He says the reality means a continuously fluid situation.
“We have to be prepared to shift back to perhaps a more restrictive environment,”Royster said. “Just like we need to be prepared to shift forward to come into school more days a week.“
“I think it’s going to be the emotional and mental toll, and then the academic toll that it’s taking on a lot of kids who simply can’t keep up,” said Kelle Corvin, the parent of a daughter who is a rising senior at riverside high. She says it’s been tough not knowing what to expect.
“The concern I have here in Greenville County is, what is that going to look like, Governor McMaster? What exactly are you asking DHEC to do?” she said.
Corvin says that she feels for parents everywhere, particularly those of kids younger than her daughter who may need to help their smaller children get to school.
“How are they going to make this work?”she asked.
