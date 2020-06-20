COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 5 probable and 1,157 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
The newly reported cases brings South Carolina's total confirmed cases up to 23,756, with 30 probable cases. Greenville County reported the second highest number of new cases, right behind Charleston.
DHEC reports the newest confirmed cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (13)
- Aiken (6)
- Anderson (23)
- Bamberg (6)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (60)
- Berkeley (48)
- Calhoun (6)
- Charleston (178)
- Cherokee (4)
- Chester (2)
- Chesterfield (3)
- Clarendon (8)
- Colleton (12)
- Darlington (2)
- Dillon (4)
- Dorchester (32)
- Edgefield (2)
- Fairfield (7)
- Florence (23)
- Georgetown (14)
- Greenville (124)
- Greenwood (9)
- Hampton (2)
- Horry (121)
- Jasper (5)
- Kershaw (17)
- Lancaster (14)
- Laurens (16)
- Lee (5)
- Lexington (74)
- Marion (19)
- Marlboro (8)
- Newberry (8)
- Oconee (6)
- Orangeburg (16)
- Pickens (34)
- Richland (99)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (37)
- Sumter (40)
- Williamsburg (7)
- York (40)
Two probable cases were reported in Greenville County, one in Pickens County and two in Richland County.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed and the specimen tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
DHEC says a positive viral test - otherwise known as a PCR test or molecular test - is enough to classify as a confirmed case.
A probable case is an individual who hasn't had a confirmatory viral test performed, but has one of the following:
- Epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection
- A positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
DHEC says South Carolina has five cumulative probable cases thus far. The new information can be found at their new website.
Five additional deaths were reported on June 20, bringing the total of those who have passed away from the virus to 644. All five deaths occurred in elderly individuals.
There are still no probable deaths in South Carolina.
A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to coronavirus, and who tested positive with a confirmatory test for the virus.
A probable death refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death, or a significant condition contributing to death - but is someone who did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
673 people who either have tested positive, or are under investigation for coronavirus, are currently hospitalized.
DHEC continues to urge South Carolinians to take the necessary steps in helping slow the spread of the virus. Steps one can take to protect themselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
