COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an additional 297 coronavirus cases, and six deaths Monday afternoon.
Greenville has now surpassed Richland County for total number of confirmed cases and saw 73 new ones on Monday.
The state now has a reported total of 12,148 cases and 500 deaths.
All of Monday's new deaths occurred in elderly individuals.
The additional cases were identified in the following cases:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (9)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (2)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (4)
- Berkeley (2)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (19)
- Cherokee (4)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (4)
- Colleton (3)
- Darlington (4)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (5)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (20)
- Georgetown (3)
- Greenville (73)
- Greenwood (5)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (22)
- Kershaw (6)
- Lancaster (5)
- Laurens (1)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (13)
- Marion (2)
- Marlboro (2)
- Oconee (4)
- Orangeburg (12)
- Pickens (6)
- Richland (13)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (20)
- Sumter (2)
- Williamsburg (2)
- York (10)
As of May 31, DHEC said 210,826 tests have been conducted by both state and private laboratories.
Over 100 mobile testing sites have been scheduled statewide through July 2, with new testing events added regularly.
DHEC is also urging South Carolinians to remember four simple words as hurricane season begins amid the pandemic: time, space, people and place.
- Time: give yourself time to prepare for a hurricane. Have a plan before you go out to get supplies so you spend less time interacting with others who may be infected. Do not wait until the last minute.
- Space: make safe social distancing a part of every aspect of your hurricane planning, whether it’s stocking up on hurricane supplies or deciding where you will go if you need to evacuate. Do everything you can to stay at least 6 feet away from people you do not live with.
- People: make sure all the people in your family know what to do to stay healthy. Remember, the more people your family interacts with, the greater your chances of contracting and possibly transmitting COVID-19.
- Place: know where you will go once the evacuation order is issued for your area. Staying in a hotel or with family or friends far inland are the best options to protect yourself from COVID-19 and the storm.
A digital copy of the 2020 South Carolina Hurricane Guide can be viewed here.
For more on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well daily updates, click here.
