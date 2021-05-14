GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenville Senior High School announced the changing of the school's alma mater after months of consideration.
According to a letter from Principal Jason Warren, in late August of 2020, the High School received a request from alumni asking the school to consider changing the words to the alma mater to remove the line "in Dixie Land" found in the first stanza.
The principal said a Steering Committee, made up of current and past students, parents, community members. and school staff was formed to make a recommendation after the request was made. The committee researched the origins of the alma mater, the issues facing the area when it was written, the word “Dixie”, both its origins, original meaning, and the way the word is viewed by various people today. Once their research was complete, the committee reached a consensus to recommend that the wording of the Alma Mater be changed.
The principal said an alumnus, Kirby Stone, created the new phrase used in the rewrite of the alma mater which now begins with, "There is a school we love and hearts belong. ‘Tis Greenville High for which we sing this song.”
A similar request was initially made by Student County members in 1970 but was denied by school administration.
