Greenville shoppers take advantage of tax-free weekend
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday starts South Carolina's tax-free weekend.
It means you can avoid the six-percent tax on certain purchases.
We asked shoppers how they're saving this weekend.
Kim Brakmann didn't even know the tax holiday weekend was going on. She likes to plan before she shops.
"I usually will make a list, but then, I can go rogue. If I see something that looks exciting, I'll go for it," Brakmann said.
Woodruff Road shoppers were packing the stores along the roadway.
Staci Henry stopped by Target.
"We are going to take advantage of the opportunity and probably do some school shopping; such as clothes and notebooks," Henry said.
Henry traveled to Greenville from Woodruff.
"I took off a little bit early today and had to run some errands. And I thought, 'We'll go ahead and do some school shopping,'" said Henry.
Brakmann says she's going to try a few stores for some extra items.
"I'm going to just stock up on some linens, some towels. We're going to go, maybe, get some printers," Brakmann said.
Here's a list of exempt items:
• Clothing & shoes: bathing suits, boots, uniforms, jeans, belts, jackets, leotards, skirts, pajamas, socks
• School supplies: backpacks, pens, notebooks, computers, printers
• Bedding & linens: sheets, bed spreads, towels, shower curtains, pillows, pillow cases
Here is a list of non-exempt items:
• Furniture: couches, beds, tables, chairs,
• Cookware: pots, pans
• Jewelry: rings, watches, necklaces, eyewear
• Cellphones: smart phones
• Sporting equipment: baseball mitts, golf clubs, helmets, life jackets, swimming masks, goggles
Michelle Money and her daughter Peyton left with a few things from Target.
"It's tax-free weekend. So, we're getting school supplies; getting school clothes," Michelle said.
The Money family got enough to share with others too. Peyton is hosting a school drive. Learn more on her Instagram page @pmoney.dancer.
"Just being able to get stuff for other people without having all that tax on there," said Peyton.
And to avoid the traffic and lines, here are some tips from Michelle.
"Go early in the week. And stay out of here on midday on Saturday because it's crazy," said Michelle.
The tax exemption applies to in-person and online purchases.
The state's Department of Revenue says this tax holiday has saved between two and three million dollars during the weekend. It was first started in the year 2000.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Thomas Gore, Freeman Stoddard
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.