COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) DHEC said Thursday that testing had confirmed an additional 1,410 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and 17 more virus deaths.
12 of those deaths were from Upstate counties, involving middle-aged and elderly people.
Greenville and Spartanburg counties saw the highest number of new cases on Thursday: 227 and 149, respectively.
Gov. Henry McMaster and public health officials are expected to speak about COVID-19 spread in the state at 5:30 p.m.
