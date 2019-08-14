(FOX Carolina) As we prepare for the 2019-2020 school year, two special teachers in Upstate counties were recognized for their hard work and dedication in the classroom.
On Monday, August 12, Spartanburg County awarded Chesnee Elementary School teacher Emily Wilkins with the honor of District 2's Teacher of the Year.
In addition to her recognition, the special education teacher was awarded a check for $3,000.
Greenville County Schools surprised their Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, August 14.
Susan McCoy, of Greer Middle School, was awarded this year's honor. She currently works under a former student of hers - from the only year she taught fourth grade.
While both teachers are celebrating their awards, they're also gearing up for another year in the classroom, continuing the amazing work they've committed their lives to.
Spartanburg County schools will start up the new school year on Monday, August 19, while Greenville County students head back Tuesday the 20th.
