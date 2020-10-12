GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities voted to extend their face mask ordinances Monday night.
The Greenville City Council on Monday voted unanimously to extend that city's mandate
The ordinance says the following about the mandatory use of face coverings in retail establishments:
- All persons entering a Retail Establishment must wear a Face Covering while inside the establishment. The Retail Establishment shall not have responsibility for enforcing this requirement, but shall post conspicuous signage at all entrances informing its patrons of the requirements of this section.
- All Retail Establishments, salons, barber shops, and spas in the City must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public.
Mayor Knox White also wanted to remind people that face coverings are also required to enter restaurants statewide under the governor's executive order.
The ordinance will be in effect for another 61 days unless further action is taken by the city.
Over in Spartanburg, city council there also passed an extension of it's facemask ordinance, "Requiring Individuals to Wear Face Coverings in Certain Circumstances, and Matters Related Thereto," according to the council agenda.
The Spartanburg ordinance will be in effect for 60 days, council said.
