GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Harvest Hope Food Bank has been working overtime to ensure those in the Greenville community have enough essentials to get them through the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff have been manning outdoor posts, providing food to those in need as they drive up in their cars - maintaining social distancing protocols.
Wednesday, both those with Harvest Hope and the community were treated with a visit by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and their beloved mascot, Stomper!
The group stood among the volunteers, and waved to the lines of people at the White Horse Road location. Stomper and the team said they wanted to lift the spirits of the public and bring smiles to the faces of those who are in need during this trying time.
