Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hockey player has been arrested in Orlando on a charge of misdemeanor first degree battery.
22-year-old Jeremy Jean Helvig of Greenville, SC was booked into the Orange County Jail Thursday night.
Helvig is a goalie for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
The Carolina Hurricanes, who are affiliated with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits released the following statement:
Statement from Hurricanes Team President & GM Don Waddell on prospect Jeremy Helvig pic.twitter.com/ov9Wv5P0oD— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 5, 2020
We reached out to both the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office for more details, we'll update as that information becomes available.
More news: Dispatch: Power pole down after car crashes, rolls over, along Pleasantburg Drive Friday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.