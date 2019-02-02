Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville Swamp Rabbits is inviting guests to bring their furry companions to the game tonight, free of charge.
The event is called Pucks 'n' Paws Night and it takes place Saturday, February 2nd. It kicks off at 7:00 pm.
Not only will there be plenty of the best dogs in the Upstate in attendance, but during the first intermission, we will be featuring our annual dog race on ice. The winner will get a special prize pack thanks to our friends at Petco.
Additionally, there will be dog adoption opportunities on the concourse thanks to local humane societies
(0) comments
