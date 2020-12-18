Friday night, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits held their home opener for the season.
The first hockey game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in nearly 300 days.
The season will feature numerous safety precautions for fans and staff, including a pod style system for seating, a no-bag policy, and masks must be worn at all times except when eating.
Before puck drop, the organization honored six front-line healthcare workers from Bon Secours St. Francis Health System.
"We wouldn't be here without them and they work tirelessly to get us through this pandemic. We're not there yet but I think we can all kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel and we just wanted to kind of give them a fun night to get away from their everyday grind and enjoy a hockey game," said Greenville Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin.
The current capacity of the 15,000 seat arena is just under 4,000 fans to comply with all the state restrictions.
