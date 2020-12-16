GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Swamp Rabbits will kick off their 2020-2021 season this weekend at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Greenville hockey team will have games on both Friday and Saturday evening against the Florida Everblades. The games start at 7:05 p.m.
"While many sports seasons have been canceled and other indoor venues have remained closed, the Swamp Rabbits and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena have worked to find innovative new ways to bring our community together under one roof to root for a home team," The Swamp Rabbits said in a news release.
Officials said the Swamp Rabbits will honor local healthcare heroes from Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in an opening night celebration Friday at 5 p.m., and will host a blood drive to help provide life-saving treatments for Upstate residents, including those who are struggling to recover from COVID, on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
