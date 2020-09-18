GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Technical College said Friday that the recent ransomware attack from August 27 involved a data breach.
The college released a statement that some of the college's information was "accessed and acquired" by the perpetrators of the attack. Officials still do not know what was accessed, but the information could possibly have included students' "Social Security number, driver’s license / identification card number, financial account information, credit/debit card number, digital signature, electronic identification number, email address/username and password, date of birth, and/or student record information."
Below is the full statement from GTC:
"On August 27, 2020, Greenville Technical College (GTC) discovered that certain files on its systems were infected with a malware impacting the institution’s ability to access those systems. The college immediately launched an investigation aided by cyber security specialists. Further, GTC notified both state and federal law enforcement. Although this investigation is ongoing, Greenville Technical College has learned it was the victim of a sophisticated ransomware attack. Fortunately, the college maintained backup copies of impacted systems and data which allowed GTC to securely restore systems and services.
In addition to causing a computer system disruption, the group responsible for this incident accessed and acquired certain Greenville Technical College information. The college is dedicating all of its resources to determining how this event occurred and what information is potentially impacted. While the general categories of information maintained by Greenville Technical College vary by individual (e.g., faculty, staff, or students), such information may include name, address, and the following personal identifying information: Social Security number, driver’s license / identification card number, financial account information, credit/debit card number, digital signature, electronic identification number, email address/username and password, date of birth, and/or student record information.
Information security is among Greenville Technical College’s highest priorities, and GTC is actively working to implement additional security measures to prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.
For more information please visit Greenville Technical College’s website at www.gvltec.edu/data-event/.
PREVIOUSLY - Upstate college investigating possible data breach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.