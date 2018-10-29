Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, shortly after 1 p.m., Greenville Police responded to a bomb threat that was called in to Greenville Tech.
Right now we're told that the threat was made against the building that houses the Greenville Technical Charter high school and Allied health classes.
Becky Mann, a spokeswoman for the school, said the threat was written inside a bathroom in building 119.
Mann confirmed that everyone was evacuated briefly while a search was conducted.
Police and the school indicate nothing was found, and the scene was cleared by 1:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported in relation to the incident
