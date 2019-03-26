SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville Tech’s Brashier Campus was evacuated Tuesday while a suspicious package was investigated, a spokesman for the college said.
The package was determined to be harmless and the campus building reopened.
No other details were immediately available.
