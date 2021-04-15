GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Technical Charter High School has been nationally recognized for its student government by the National Association of Student Councils.
The Charter school received the National Gold Council of Excellence Award.
In a press release Nara Lee, National Association of Secondary Schools Principals Director of Student Leadership said the award reflects the highest dedication.
“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award reflects the highest dedication on the part of the school to providing a strong, well-rounded student council program,” said Lee. “NatStuCo applauds the work of the National Gold Councils of Excellence and challenges them to continue their leadership and service to their schools and communities.”
The Charter school said in a release to meet the requirements for the award, a student council must meet a variety of criteria. The council must have a written constitution, regular meetings, and a democratic election process. The councils must also demonstrate successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.
