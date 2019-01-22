Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director Allen McCalla announced the theatre’s name will change from Greenville Little Theatre to Greenville Theatre.
This exciting announcement preceded the unveiling of the theatre's sensational 2019-2020 season. The line-up features 6 Main Stage productions, including an impressive four musicals and two comedies.
In addition to the Main Stage productions, Greenville Theatre will produce two musicals in the cherished Theater for Young Audiences Series, and will present three tribute shows in the popular Concert Series. A high energy line-up full of blockbusters sure to entertain all season long.
The 2019-2020 Season:
Disney’s Newsies (September 13 – 29)
(The high-energy musical by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman with book by Harvey Fierstein)
Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 in New York City, this Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from beautiful female reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of “the little man.”
The Game’s Afoot (October 25 – November 10)
(The murderously funny mystery by Ken Ludwig)
William Gillette, an actor best known for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes, is wounded during an attempt on his life and invites a few friends over for a Christmas Eve celebration at his mansion while he recovers. When a murder occurs that evening, Gillette puts his Sherlock Holmes skills to the test in an attempt to solve the crime before something else goes awry. This witty, fast-paced “whodunit” is full of suspense and laughter in equal measure.
A Christmas Carol (December 12 – 22)
(A holiday favorite for over a century)
In this magical, musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is forced to face his selfish ways on Christmas Eve when three ghosts lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. A celebration of kindness and generosity, this show will fill your heart with the spirit of the season as Scrooge goes from “Bah! Humbug!” to “Happy Christmas.”
Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (March 6 – 22)
(An uproarious musical comedy hit with book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak)
When Monty Navarro, the black sheep of the D'Ysquith family, finds out he is ninth in line to inherit a dukedom, he decides to eliminate the eight heirs standing in his way. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? With ten Tony nominations and four wins, this original comedy is filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs.
The Dixie Swim Club (April 10 – 26)
(A hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever)
Five Southern women, whose friendships began on their college swim team, meet every August at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives. As the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another to get through the challenges that life throws at them, including some hilarious and unexpected twists and turns.
The Producers (June 5 – 28)
(Mel Brooks’ laugh-out-loud musical farce based on the 1968 film)
Broadway producer Max Bialystock teams up with Leo Bloom, a timid accountant with dreams of becoming a theatre producer, to put on the world’s worst musical. The catch is that they plan to run away to Rio with the two million they raise to finance the show when it inevitably closes after one performance. Too bad for Bialystock and Bloom that, against all odds, the show is a total hit!
A Tribute to Neil Diamond featuring Steve Kelly (August 9 – 11)
Steve Kelly and the Cherry Cherry band present the premier Neil Diamond tribute, honoring Diamond’s unmistakable and timeless sound. His music remains among the most popular in the world and is sure to entertain crowds of all ages.
A John Denver Tribute with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon (Feb. 14 – 16)
Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon tour the country delighting audiences with their talent, warmth, and humor as they pay tribute to one of the most popular recording artists of the 1970s. What better way to spend Valentine’s weekend!
Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band – Rumours (May 1 – 3)
Rumours plays to packed houses across the country, capturing the energy of Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career by blending perfect harmonies, precise instrumentation, and a visually engaging stage show.
’Twas The Night Before Christmas (December 18-21)
A heartwarming musical for children ages 3-103. Catherine Bush has created another magical Christmas story - this one about Clement Moore, a hard-working newspaper writer at the New York Chronicle. His wife needs an expensive operation in order to survive, but instead of advancing him money, Clem’s boss gives him an impossible assignment: to write the best Santa Claus story ever. What follows is a night of magic that not only changes Clem’s life forever, but changes how the whole world celebrates Christmas.
Miss Nelson Is Missing (SPRING of 2020)
A wonderful musical based on the book by Harry Allard. Miss Nelson can’t control her crazy classroom because she’s just too nice. But when she disappears, her replacement is the hard-as-nails, detention-loving, recess-canceling, homework-overloading substitute teacher Viola Swamp! With the big test approaching, the kids realize how much they miss Miss Nelson, and they want her back! They even hire a private-eye to solve the mystery of her disappearance and bring her back.
Full-season subscriptions are on sale now with the ability to add on the concert series. Subscription packages offer savings off single ticket prices, exclusive benefits and personalized customer service.
For more information about subscriptions, visit greenvilletheatre.org or contact Greenville Theatre’s Box Office, (864) 233-6238. Single tickets go on sale in early July.
