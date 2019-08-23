GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville Theatre is excited to announce the production of Disney’s Newsies, the Tony Award winning musical by Alan Menken, Jack Feldman, and Harvey Fierstein.
This high-energy Broadway musical is based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899.
The story follows the fictional Jack Kelly, a newsboy who dreams of a better life for himself and his friends as they make a modest living selling papers.
When publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly teams up with his fellow newsies and young female reporter Katherine Plumber to stand up for “the little man”.
Guest directed by Micah-Shane Brewer, the cast features John C. Leggett as Jack Kelly, Adell Ehrhorn as Katherine Plumber, Dave DiGeronimo as Joseph Pulitzer, Joel DuPont as Crutchie, Latreshia Lilly as Medda Larkin, as well as many other Greenville Theatre favorites.
“I am thrilled to be working with the Greenville Theatre and this fantastic cast and production team! Newsies was one of my favorite movies as a kid, so when Disney adapted it into a stage production, I knew I wanted to direct it one day.” said Brewer.
“Newsies is an incredibly demanding show that requires a talented cast of triple-threats, and our cast exceeds those expectations.” Brewer continued.
“The music is exciting, the story is inspiring, and the choreography is spectacular. Although the real-life event took place 120 years ago, the story will resonate with audiences today. At its heart, Newsies is a story with tremendous heart that demonstrates how we can come together to create change and stand together to do what's right.”
Tickets prices are Adults $35, Seniors $33, and Juniors $25. Show dates are September 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 8 pm; September 17, 19, 24, and 26 at 7:30 pm; and September 15, 22, and 29 at 3 pm.
