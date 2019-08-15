Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, August 19 the City of Greenville will be holding a job fair to hire drivers for its Greenlink bus line.
The job fair will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the Greenville Convention Center located at 1 Exposition Drive.
Officials say drivers can expect to be paid in the hourly range of $15.47 - $22.43 based on experience.
Benefits include paid leave, paid holidays, health and dental insurance and retirement.
A CDL is required.
Anyone interested in applying can find the job description and applications available online here.
