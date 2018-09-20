GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A variety of weekend events will see some roads in Greenville closed to allow them to happen.

On Friday, a span of Rockwood Drive from Frontus Street to Forest Lane will be closed for a neighborhood block party. The closure will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dash for Dads on Saturday will see the following roads close from 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.:

Salters Road, from Verdae Boulevard to Carolina Point Parkway

Millennium Boulevard, from Salters Road to Laurens Road

Also on Saturday, the following roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the United Ministries Transformation Walk:

Woodland Way Circle, from Swamp Rabbit Trail to Woodland Way

Woodland Way, from Woodland Way Circle to Southland Avenue

Southland Avenue, from Woodland Way to Cleveland Street

Cleveland Street, from Southland Avenue to Faris Road

The walk also affects Greenlink and Trolley routes; the Cleveland Park North and Cleveland Park South stops on the Augusta Trolley route will not be serviced from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Euphoria on Markley takes over Greenville Saturday, and that means a stretch of Markley Street from Main Street to Green Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are additional changes to Trolley and Greenlink routes. The following bus closures are affected by Euphoria on Markley from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday:

River St & Falls Park Drive – Routes 2, 4, 6

Rhett St & N Markley St – Routes 2, 4, 6

Pendleton St & S Main St – Route 2

Pendleton St & N Calhoun St – Route 2

Pendleton St & N Leach St – Route 2

Green Ave & Vardry St – Route 4

River St & Rhett St – Route 6

Additionally, the following trolley stops will not be serviced from 10 a.m. on Saturday through 8 p.m. on Sunday:

300 Block Field St – Heart of Main

S Markley St & S Main St – Heart of Main

Field St Condominiums – Heart of Main

S Main St & Wardlaw St – Heart of Main

700 Block S Main St – Heart of Main

S Main St & S Markley St – Arts West

720 S Main St – Arts West

Anyone who wants more information on some of these closures can contact the following: