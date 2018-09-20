GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A variety of weekend events will see some roads in Greenville closed to allow them to happen.
On Friday, a span of Rockwood Drive from Frontus Street to Forest Lane will be closed for a neighborhood block party. The closure will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dash for Dads on Saturday will see the following roads close from 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.:
- Salters Road, from Verdae Boulevard to Carolina Point Parkway
- Millennium Boulevard, from Salters Road to Laurens Road
Also on Saturday, the following roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the United Ministries Transformation Walk:
- Woodland Way Circle, from Swamp Rabbit Trail to Woodland Way
- Woodland Way, from Woodland Way Circle to Southland Avenue
- Southland Avenue, from Woodland Way to Cleveland Street
- Cleveland Street, from Southland Avenue to Faris Road
The walk also affects Greenlink and Trolley routes; the Cleveland Park North and Cleveland Park South stops on the Augusta Trolley route will not be serviced from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Euphoria on Markley takes over Greenville Saturday, and that means a stretch of Markley Street from Main Street to Green Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are additional changes to Trolley and Greenlink routes. The following bus closures are affected by Euphoria on Markley from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday:
- River St & Falls Park Drive – Routes 2, 4, 6
- Rhett St & N Markley St – Routes 2, 4, 6
- Pendleton St & S Main St – Route 2
- Pendleton St & N Calhoun St – Route 2
- Pendleton St & N Leach St – Route 2
- Green Ave & Vardry St – Route 4
- River St & Rhett St – Route 6
Additionally, the following trolley stops will not be serviced from 10 a.m. on Saturday through 8 p.m. on Sunday:
- 300 Block Field St – Heart of Main
- S Markley St & S Main St – Heart of Main
- Field St Condominiums – Heart of Main
- S Main St & Wardlaw St – Heart of Main
- 700 Block S Main St – Heart of Main
- S Main St & S Markley St – Arts West
- 720 S Main St – Arts West
Anyone who wants more information on some of these closures can contact the following:
- For more on the Dash for Dads closures, call 864-420-5169, email jdavis@setupevents.com, or visit this link.
- For more on the Transformation Walk closures, call 864-382-0417, email murray@smoakpr.com, or click this link.
- For more info on the closures for Euphoria on Markley, call 864-498-3571, email maryfrances@euphoriagreenville.com, or visit this website.
ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Officials said Thursday that there have been four confirme…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.