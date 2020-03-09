GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - All eyes are on the Coronavirus as more and more cases pop up. It's started to impact the economy and as word spreads, now the travel industry.
"Every phone call we've had with a customer or a potential customer, it came into the conversation," said Walter Burgess. "They would ask how it's going to affect them and it's very difficult to answer that question."
Burgess opened Travel Agents International in Greenville back in 1983. He said he's seen the dips and flows the industry has taken whether it be from disease or even 9-11, but this is the first big hit he's seen in a while.
"Travel today is worldwide and it doesn't matter where you live, you have people traveling all over the world so nobody is immune today," Burgess said.
Agents said phones were ringing off the hook just three weeks ago with people booking trips and summer vacations, but in the last week those calls have slowed down. Many are even canceling their trips and asking about insurance, and whether they will lose all of their money.
"A lot of the insurance does not cover epidemics so they are kind of saying that it will not be covered," said Jeremy Likins.
Likins with AAA said he's noticed airline companies and cruise lines starting to change their policies. Some are even allowing people to cancel just 24 hours before take off.
"What I've seen is that when people have trips coming up in a month or two they're doing something to either give them different dates or get a refund or get credit later in the year," Likens said.
Others are offering incentives.
Still, travel agencies are hopeful the virus will pass saying many, like a group of 17 students from Clemson University, are just postponing.
"They've deferred their trip until September, but they are still going because they believe this will pass," Burgess said.
