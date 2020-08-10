GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Triumph said they will allow fans to attend the soccer team’s August 15 game against Chattanooga.
The teams said fans will be allowed to attend all remaining 2020 home matches in a limited capacity.
The Triumph said the South Carolina Department of Commerce approved the club's plan to safely host fans in accordance with all local and state COVID-19 regulations.
As many as 2,000 fans can attend games depending on the impact of the social distancing algorithms that will be used in conjunction with the club's ticketing system to safely seat fans.
"The safe return of fans in 2020 is a scenario our organization has been preparing for since we were forced to suspend the season in mid-March," said club president Chris Lewis. "We've worked extensively with local health officials, the governor's office, mayor Knox White, the USL and our stadium vendors to lay out a plan to provide an environment that puts the safety of our supporters, fans, team and staff first. While we know there will be those who aren't ready to return to our matches yet, we can confidently say we've developed a stadium experience that will put those who do attend at ease during their time at Legacy."
Fans must agree to the following safety measures in order to attend:
- Masks required for attendees at all times unless seated and actively eating/drinking
- Temperature checks upon entry
- A no bag policy (medical and diaper bags exempt)
- Touchless payment options for parking and ticketing
- Cashless purchases will be strongly encouraged at all points-of-sale within the stadium
- Additional hand washing and hand sanitizer stations located throughout the stadium concourse
- Safe disinfecting of seating, restrooms and high-touch areas before, during and after the match
- Tailgating and supporter marches will be prohibited
- No post-match autograph sessions or direct contact with members of the Triumph playing/coaching staff will occur during the 2020 season
Tickets for the first game will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, August 12, at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.