Greenville Triumph fans gather to send the team off!

Greenville Triumph fans gather to send the team off! (October. 18. 2019)

 (GrayCecil/FOXCarolina)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville soccer fans united Friday to send off the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club as they make their journey to Frisco, Texas. 

In just 15 months, the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has gone from a start-up, without a roster, to playing their way to the inaugural USL League One Final this Saturday, Oct. 19.

Greenville Triumph will be playing the North Texas Soccer Club. The match will start at 7 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+, according to officials. 

To find out more about the USL League and to follow the scores and highlights, go here. 

MORE NEWS

Police: Suspect being sought after stealing $4,000 worth of sunglasses, fleeing scene in stolen vehicle

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.