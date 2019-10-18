GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville soccer fans united Friday to send off the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club as they make their journey to Frisco, Texas.
In just 15 months, the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has gone from a start-up, without a roster, to playing their way to the inaugural USL League One Final this Saturday, Oct. 19.
Greenville Triumph will be playing the North Texas Soccer Club. The match will start at 7 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+, according to officials.
To find out more about the USL League and to follow the scores and highlights, go here.
