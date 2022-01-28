MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Soon the sounds of cheers for the Greenville Triumph could be coming out of Mauldin.
"Gamechanger, it's transformative for the Upstate," City of Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt.
The Triumph have been looking for a new, permanent home for the last two years.
Deciding on a six-acre site at Bridgeway Station in Mauldin near I-385 as the ideal spot.
"When it came back to that, that to us was a great accolade for the city of Mauldin to even be considered on that scale," said Merritt.
The proposed stadium would seat 8,100 people and can be used for much more than just soccer.
"We think we can hold up to 150 events of all kinds in this stadium, which really makes it a smart proposition," said Greenville Triumph Soccer Club Chairman Joe Erwin.
Some of those events can be other sporting events such as football or lacrosse along with other entertainment.
Many people who live in Mauldin FOX Carolina spoke with are optimistic about the proposal.
"I was excited that it would bring a different venue of entertainment here to Greenville," said Kris Bryant.
But it doesn't come without some concerns.
"The traffic situation," added Bryant.
Right now, the $38.6 million question is who, and how, this stadium would be paid for.
In a meeting last week, the Greenville County Finance Committee tabled the proposal until they could get their questions about the project answered.
Merritt says the agreement with the city and Greenville County would have to make sense to all parties before anything becomes official.
But he's hopeful this stadium can come together and bring some added revenue the city loses without a big entertainment space.
"If we could capture a portion of that in the city of Mauldin, yes there's a revenue there, but it's an excitement too for our citizens and that's what they've been clamoring for," said Merritt.
If all goes as planned, the Triumph hope they can open the 2023 season in the new stadium.
MORE ON THIS STORY: New $38.6 million multi-purpose proposed stadium to create hundreds of jobs, house Greenville Triumph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.