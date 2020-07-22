GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Triumph fans will notice a new patch on players' uniforms at this weekend's home-opening match against Richmond.
The Greenville Triumph unveiled a kit patch that is aimed at promoting racial equality. It will be worn throughout the 2020 season on the right side of all Triumph kits.
The patch features hands of different races united inside a black roundel featuring the club's motto, "Together We Triumph."
"We applaud the effort from the USL and the Players Association to wear the Black Lives Matter armbands for the July matches," said Vice Chairman Doug Erwin. "We felt strongly that we wanted to continue the needed calls for social change with a visual symbol that stretched beyond July's armband program. As our club said last month, 'Together We Triumph' is not just a slogan, but a directive."
The club says they plan to sell the patch and merchandise incorporating the logo through their online store.
"We're looking forward to taking the field for the rest of the 2020 season promoting that message as so many in our country rightfully continue to take a stand for racial equality," said Erwin.
The Triumph is set to play the Richmond Kickers on July 25 at 7 p.m.
MORE NEWS:
Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers tipped to fetch over $500,000 at auction
Charlotte's MSL franchise unveils new club name, crest and colors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.