GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Truimph is getting back to the field next weekend to open their week up in Florida as their league continues to plan around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team announced Friday they'd kick off their season on Saturday, July 1 with a match against Fort Lauderdale CF. The United Soccer League, which the Triumph is a member of, announced the match would kick off at 8 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale CF is an expansion team.
You can watch the match on ESPN+, along with all matches the Triumph will play in this season.
The Triumph-Fort Lauderdale match isn't the only one happening next weekend. The USL has a match lined up for South Georgia Tormenta FC and the Richmond Kickers that same day in Statesboro, Georgia. That match can also be watched on ESPN+.
The USL plans to announce league-wide home opener and full schedule announcements next week as well.
