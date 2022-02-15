GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Triumph and Spartanburg Regional announced a three-year partnership to keep the soccer team's players healthy.
Representatives from the team and healthcare system made the announcement Tuesday at Bob Jones University.
"This agreement was born from strong relationships and tremendous alignment in the positive impact we each strive to make in the Upstate community. The professionalism, attention to detail and sense of caring that everyone at SRHS exhibits confirmed that the car our players will receive will be work class and that we will be in a terrific place with regard to keeping our team healthy and fit to compete," said Triumph president Chris Lewis.
Under the agreement, Spartanburg Regional said Greenville Triumph players will have access to numerous services from the healthcare system, including:
- Dedicated athletic trainers
- Orthopedic specialists and surgeons
- Primary care
- Emergency care
"Spartanburg Regional is pleased to support the Greenville Triumph as the team continues to grow soccer in the Upstate," said Lori McMillan, vice president of professional services at Spartanburg Regional.
We're told Dr. Wayne Davis will serve as the team medical provider and Dr, John Lucas will coordinate orthopedic specialty care.
