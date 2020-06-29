GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Triumph will resume full-squad training for the first time since March.
The move comes after the United Soccer League announced a lifting of the training moratorium that had been in place for about four months.
"We're excited to get the full squad back on the field," said head coach John Harkes. "As we progress into full-sided training, we will continue to be diligent and safe in our approach. Training in small groups has been positive for our development and mentality. We're staying focused on the road map laid out by the league and state guidelines and are looking forward to continuing to progress as a squad."
The Triumph says they'll continue to work with league and health officials to ensure a safe resumption of play. They'll begin regular COVID-19 testing in conjunction with the league's Return-to-Play protocols.
Right now, they're still looking at the potential to host fans in a safe manner when the season starts. The 2020 USL League One season is set to begin July 18.
An updated schedule will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
