GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Triumph Soccer fans can now purchase new Triumph themed gear in preparation for the upcoming season.
The Soccer Club says their new primary top is trimmed in navy blue and has a subtle checkerboard pattern in Triumph colors on the front and back. This shirt also features logos of GTSC Signature Partners ScanSource and Bon Secours, both in navy. Hummel's trademark sleeve chevrons appear in navy blue along the top's neckline and blue cuffs. The back of the top also features the Triumph's "mountains and rivers" logo from the club's crest.
The Club says the replica-style top that features a thin, heat transfer Triumph crest will sell for $69.99 and the authentic top, which will be worn by Triumph players will sell for $84.99. Youth replica kits will also be sold at $69.99.
Tops are available at the Triumph team store, located on 22. S. Main St. in downtown Greenville and the club's online store.
Triumph's home opener is set for May 1 against League One Champions North Texas SC.
Fans can purchase tickets by contacting Triumph's office (864) 203 -0565.
