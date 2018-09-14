GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The City of Greenville said Friday that the downtown trolleys will cease weekend operations early due to Hurricane Florence.
The city said the last departures from the hub on Falls Park Drive will be at 6 p.m.
They're expected to be off the roads by 6:30 p.m.
The city said Sunday's services have been canceled.
