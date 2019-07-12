GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A veterans home in Greenville is seeking clothing donations after taking in 5 more veterans, they reported via social media.
'We Got Your 6' is looking for pants, shorts, socks and underwear, the post says. The sizes they need are 36, 38, and 40. Shirts in size XL, XXL, and XXXL are in need as well.
You can drop off donations directly at the home at 614 Pendleton Street in Greenville, or the home can schedule a pickup.
For more information visit their Facebook page here.
MORE NEWS
No one has been charged after a crowd beat to death a man who stole a car with 3 kids inside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.